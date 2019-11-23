Columbia man charged with child porn possession, sexual assault after DCFS alerts police

A Columbia man was charged Friday with child porn possession and sexual assault.

Douglas “Brad” Hicks faces six counts related to child porn possession with intent to disseminate and videotaping a child and four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The department stated in a news release that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services notified police on Monday. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Columbia police asked any parents whose children have been in contact with Hicks to contact the department at 618-281-5151.

As of Friday, Hicks was being held in the Monroe County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

