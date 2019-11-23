Crime

Columbia man charged with child porn possession, sexual assault after DCFS alerts police

A Columbia man was charged Friday with child porn possession and sexual assault.

Douglas “Brad” Hicks faces six counts related to child porn possession with intent to disseminate and videotaping a child and four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The department stated in a news release that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services notified police on Monday. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Columbia police asked any parents whose children have been in contact with Hicks to contact the department at 618-281-5151.

As of Friday, Hicks was being held in the Monroe County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

Profile Image of Lexi Cortes
Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, went to school in Edwardsville and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat since 2014, winning multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  