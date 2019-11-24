Fairview Heights man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old boy

A Fairview Heights man was in jail Sunday on a $1.75 million bond after police say he sexually assaulted a young boy.

Robert A. Kassing, 57, was charged Nov. 20 with one count each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, charging documents from St. Clair County Court show.

According to the documents, Kassing allegedly touched a 7-year-old boy in the genital area and on his backside Nov. 14 in Swansea. Swansea police took Kassing into custody four days later.

Kassing remained in St. Clair County Jail on Sunday. According to online court records, the case has pending grand jury actions.

