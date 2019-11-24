Crime

Fairview Heights man charged with sexually assaulting 7-year-old boy

A Fairview Heights man was in jail Sunday on a $1.75 million bond after police say he sexually assaulted a young boy.

Robert A. Kassing, 57, was charged Nov. 20 with one count each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, charging documents from St. Clair County Court show.

According to the documents, Kassing allegedly touched a 7-year-old boy in the genital area and on his backside Nov. 14 in Swansea. Swansea police took Kassing into custody four days later.

Kassing remained in St. Clair County Jail on Sunday. According to online court records, the case has pending grand jury actions.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  