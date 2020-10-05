East St. Louis mother of six children dies in shooting; no arrests made

A 35-year-old East St. Louis mother of six children was shot in the 1300 block of North 37th Street Saturday and later died at a St. Louis hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released by authorities and no arrests have made in connection with the murder.

East St. Louis Police Sgt. Cantrell Patterson said officers were dispatched to North 37th Street after receiving a call about a person shot.

At the scene, Patterson said police found a large crowd of people standing outside and the victim was laying in the street. Some people were laying on the ground and talking to her, he said.

Ambulance personnel treated the victim on scene before transporting her to St. Louis University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor, Patterson said.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the homicide.

Patterson, who is commander of investigations for the East St. Louis Police Department, said the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

Police are still looking for the shooter. Patterson also said police do not know the motive for the shooting.