Cahokia man shot to death in North St. Louis, police say

A 36-year-old Cahokia man was shot and killed inside a restaurant/bar in North St. Louis Sunday and a female suspect is in custody, police said.

The victim was identified as William Edwards of the 10 block of Lazarcheff Drive in Cahokia.

The suspect is a 28-year-old woman whose name was not released.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide which occurred at Bernie’s bar and restaurant at 1930 N. Ninth St. at 10:45 p.m Sunday, according to a press statement from Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

St. Louis police officers received a call about a shooting at the bar and when they arrived on scene, they located the victim inside the business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said.

Edwards was pronounced dead on scene.

“During the investigation, a female later identified as the suspect arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. She was treated and released to police custody,” the statement said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting death is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (This is an anonymous tip line.)