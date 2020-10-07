Alton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for not treating diabetic daughter who died

An Alton woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 14-year-old diabetic daughter.

Amber Hampshire, 42, was charged on Dec. 27, 2018, for concealing daughter Emily Hampshire’s diabetes and failing to provide her with appropriate medical treatment, leading to Emily’s death by diabetic ketoacidosis, according to a news release Wednesday from Taylor Donohoo, spokeswoman for the Madison County state’s attorney’s office.

The release outlined the state’s case against Hampshire had it gone before a jury.

“If the case would have proceeded to trial, the State would have presented evidence and testimony from doctors, nurses, social workers, teachers, and phone records of Emily. Members of the Alton Police Department would also testify to their investigation,” it said.

“Emily was diagnosed with diabetes in October 2013. Following her diagnosis, Amber received education, insulin and information to manage the disease. In 2016, the Defendant filled out a school physical form which asked about diabetes diagnosis, special diet, blood sugar, etc. and she checked no to all.”

According to the Madison County prosecutor’s office, doctors and social workers at St. Louis Children’s Hospital checked Emily’s blood sugar levels in February of 2018 and determined they “were out of control.” Hampshire was again instructed that Emily could die from diabetic ketoacidosis if the diabetes was not properly treated, the release said.

Subsequent doctor’s appointments were not met, including one canceled by the hospital in June of 2018 and two others in which Hampshire and her daughter were no-shows, the release said.

“Further evidence would have shown Children’s Hospital faxed over a health care plan after Emily’s hospitalization. Emily’s teachers would testify that the Defendant advised the school these records were a mistake and that her daughter did not have diabetes,” the release stated.

On Nov. 1, Emily was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton following a 9-1-1 call. She was immediately airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, where Hampshire refused to provide her daughter’s medical records. Two days later, Emily died.

“Alton Police Department interviewed Amber and she denied that she had any religious or financial reasons for why she concealed her daughter’s diabetes,” according to the release. “Search warrants of the house found manuals, test booklets, and insulin all from Children’s Hospital. Furthermore, a search warrant of Emily’s phone found text messages from Emily to a friend sharing that she was diabetic.”

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp accepted Amber Hampshire’s guilty plea. The date of a sentencing hearing hasn’t been set. Under Illinois law, involuntary manslaughter, a Class 2 felony, has a sentencing range of three to 14 years in prison.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons made the following statement about the Hampshire case:

“A mother is supposed to protect her child. Above all else. This Defendant violated that sacred responsibility in the worst possible way. She lied to authorities and lied to the community in order to hide her criminal behavior that ultimately took the life of her daughter. She will be held accountable for these awful actions.”

First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe added, “Thank you to the Alton Police Department and our Children’s Justice Division for fighting for Emily when her mother failed to do so.”



