Former Smithton letter carrier pleads guilty to lying to collect disability pay

A former Smithton letter carrier pleaded guilty in federal court to a single charge of making false statements so that he could collect disability benefits.

According to documents from the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Heath D. Shelton, 36, began collecting federal disability benefits in 2012 after injuring his back working as for the postal service. But, in 2019, the court documents say, Shelton began working part time at Complete Family Chiropractic and Wellness, a clinic owned by his fiance in Freeburg.

Shelton failed to report his earnings from that job in an effort to avoid a reduction of his disability benefits, a release from the court states. He further claimed falsely that he had not worked during the time he was collecting benefits.

With the plea, Shelton has forfeited all disability benefits in the future.

Additional sentencing at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis has not yet been set.. In addition to losing his disability benefits, Shelton could also receive up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Special Agent-in-Charge Andre Martin, Great Lakes Area Field Office, U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said, “This guilty plea sends a clear message that workers’ compensation fraud is a federal crime, which carries serious consequences. The USPS OIG and the U.S. Attorney’s Office remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of the workers’ compensation program and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees.”