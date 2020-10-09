Fairview Heights man to stand trial on federal child pornography charges

A Fairview Heights man is facing federal charges for possession of child pornography, including two counts involving prepubescent children.

Michael M. Rapa, 67, was arranged in the U.S. Court of the Southern District of Illinois on three counts. Trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 17 at the federal courthouse in Benton.

According to the indictment, two counts relate to pornographic material Rapa had saved to his computer hard drive that depicted children of a prepubescent age in November in 2017. A third count doesn’t specify the ages of the children.

If convicted on the first two counts, Rapa could receive a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. He could receive a 10-year term for the third count.

All three counts carry an additional maximum fine of $250,000 and supervised release from five years to life.

The case was investigated by the Fairview Heights Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

St. Louis man pleads guilty

A 28-year-old St. Louis man also pleaded guilty on federal sex charges on Thursday.

Joseph L. Hughes, pleaded guilty to a single count of enticement of a minor and two counts of traveling to St. Clair County for illicit sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the indictment, Hughes used the name “Joe King” on Facebook Messenger to communicate with the girl and arrange to visit her at her home in Belleville for sex. Hughes admitted that the girl told him her age, but that he had sex with her on Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 of 2018.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 12, 2021 at the East St. Louis federal courthouse. He faces 10 years to life in prison on the first count and up to 30 years on the second two counts. He also could be fined up to $250,000 and lifetime supervision once released.

The case was investigated by the Belleville Police Department, St. Louis County Shefiff, St. Louis County Police and the FBI.