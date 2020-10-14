Officials call early-morning fire at Granite City business suspicious

An early morning fire at a Granite City business may have been intentionally set.

According to a report by Fox 2 News, fire crews responded to Farm Fresh Milk Store on Nameoki Road shortly after 2:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, Fox 2 reported.

The Granite City Fire Department was able to put the fire out and heavy smoke. Now, fire officials are conducting an investigation into the suspicious fire.

A total estimate of the loss was not immediately available.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When police arrived on scene, they found out that someone had broken into the business and apparently set the fire. They also found a car with a broken window on the driver’s side on the store’s parking lot, the Fox 2 report said.