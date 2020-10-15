Police searching for car stolen at gunpoint from quiet Swansea neighborhood

Swansea police are soliciting the help of the public to locate a black 2013 Dodge Charger taken at gunpoint from a quiet neighborhood near Wolf Branch School.

Police Chief Steve Johnson said the “carjacking” occurred near Greenhaven and Mimosa Drive in Swansea about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. A photo of the stolen vehicle shared on the department’s Facebook page shows Illinois license plates “P39 4251.”

Anyone who spots the car is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Residents of the neighborhood may also provide home security camera video via Facebook Messenger, email or by calling the police department at 618-233-8114.

Johnson said the victim had the car listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace and two men made arrangements to test drive it.

“The victim got into the car with the men and, while they were out on a test drive, one of the men pointed a gun at her head from the back seat and told her to ‘get the (expletive) out,’” Johnson said.

The stolen car was last seen headed west on Interstate 64 near Fairview Heights shortly after the incident was reported, Johnson said.

Another vehicle, a white Ford Escape with Missouri license plates, also fled from the scene. It’s unclear if it was related to the crime or if there was a third person involved.

Other evidence was collected near the carjacking and along the route the suspects may have used to flee, though Johnson said he could not be specific. He also said officers “knocked on a lot of doors” in the neighborhood and have collected some home surveillance video.

“We’re at the very beginning of the investigation, so we’re still working to put it all together, ” Johnson said.

Johnson urged citizens not to sell any items from their private residence and instead invited them to use the police station parking lot to meet with perspective buyers.

“Swansea is a safe place to live and work, but times have changed and no community is Mayberry anymore,” he said.

It’s a sentiment Johnson repeated in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

“We feel horrible for the victim as this is a very traumatizing incident,” the social media post reads. “ Times have changed in every community .... never sell anything from your house. Use our police department parking lot. It has cameras. It has cops. Stop in our lobby or call and let us know when. We will help eyeball them. If they won’t meet you there ... then you have your answer.”

