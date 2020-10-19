Multiple gunshots fired at Belleville home, police say

Multiple shots were fired at a house Friday night in the 4000 block of North Park Drive in Belleville, police said.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said officers and a crime scene unit were dispatched to the scent at 8:24 p.m. Investigators believe the house was targeted, but that no one was injured, Heffernan said.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate leads in this case,” he said.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.