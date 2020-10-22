Charges filed in carjacking of worker in Troy, multiple Walgreens burglaries

Two St. Louis men were charged Thursday in connection with the burglary of an Edwardsville Walgreens store and one of the suspects also was charged in the carjacking of a man in Troy hours after the break-in on Wednesday.

Andrew L. Walker, 32, of 3952 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Louis, was charged with three counts of burglary. The charging document says Walker entered the Walgreens store on at 102 W. Vandalia St. with the intent to commit a theft. Bond, for Walker, who was being held in the Madison County Jail, is set at $100,000.

The passenger in Walker’s car, Timothy J. Headrick, 27, of 3816 Compton Ave., St. Louis, was charged with four counts of burglary and several additional charges in connection with the carjacking.

Headrick was charged with for aggravated kidnapping, vehicular hijacking, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Headrick’s bond was set at $250,000. He was arrested in St. Louis and handed over to Illinois police, St. Louis officials said.

The kidnapping charge was brought against Headrick for forcing a lawn care worker in Troy to be carried from one place to another against his will and in doing so inflicted great bodily harm upon the male victim. The charging document said the victim suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police had initially reported that the victim was a construction worker. Police said he was injured when he jumped from the moving vehicle to escape the carjacking.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Edwardsville police were notified of a glass breaking alarm at the Walgreens drug store located at 102 W. Vandalia St., Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said.

“As officers were processing the crime scene they were made aware one suspect in the burglary had been apprehended by officers of the Maryville Police Department and a second suspect had escaped in the suspects’ vehicle,” Keeven said in a news release.

A short time later, the second suspect crashed the vehicle at a roundabout in the 7000 block of Illinois 162 in Maryville. The suspect fled on foot and was not apprehended until approximately six hours later after a carjacking in Troy Illinois and a pursuit that ended in St. Louis.

Tony Manley, deputy chief of police for Maryville Police Department, said Wednesday his officers spotted the vehicle driven by Walker, in Maryville at Illinois 159 and Illinois 162 at about 2:45 a.m.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Brad Parsons, chief of the Troy Police Department said when workers arrived to work on a duplex they are building on Glidden Boulevard in Troy, they discovered the suspect, now identified as Headrick, hiding inside.

Headrick ran out of the duplex and jumped into a nearby vehicle that was occupied by a lawn care worker, police said. He drove away with the worker still inside. When the suspect, who had been driving at high rates of speed through various venues, slowed a little, the worker jumped from the vehicle and was injured, Parsons said.

After the worker escaped, Headrick continued his attempt to get away from police. He drove into St. Louis, where he was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police on Delmar Boulevard at Whittier Street.

Along with the Edwardsville Walgreens burglary, Walker and Headrick also are charged with Walgreens burglaries in Alton and Bethalto. Headrick also was charged in connection with a burglary on Sept. 30 at a Walgreens in Maryville.

“I’m appreciative of the dedicated men and women within the Edwardsville Police Department and the cooperative working relationship we share with the Madison County policing community. Without the exceptional efforts of the officers in the involved agencies, this case may have remained unsolved,” Keeven said.