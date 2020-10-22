East St. Louis man fatally stabbed; state’s attorney reviews case against girlfriend

A 24-year-old East St. Louis man was stabbed to death during an argument with his girlfriend but no charges have been filed as the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office took the case under advisement, police said.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. as Joshua Reed of the 500 block of North 57th Street in East St. Louis.

The suspect told police she had a knife to defend herself and when the victim attacked her, she swung it to defend herself and Reed was stabbed.

Police did not identify the female suspect because she was not charged in connection with the stabbing on Oct. 14.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 57th Street in reference to a report of a man down.

At the scene, police saw several people standing outside in front of the residence.

As police approached the residence, they met with a woman, who it was later determined was the suspect in the homicide, East St. Louis Police Sgt.. Cantrell Patterson said.

Patterson, who is also the commander of East St. Louis Police Department’s Investigation division, said the woman told police she and the victim, who police learned was her boyfriend, got into an argument inside of a house.

The argument escalated and the victim and the suspect ended up with objects to defend themselves

The victim fled south on 58th Street and collapsed in a nearby ditch, Patterson said.

The scene is located along the East St. Louis and Centreville border and Dye said Reed was pronounced dead in the 400 block of Beachland Place in Centreville on Oct. 14 at 11:10 p.m.

Illinois State Police assisted the East St. Louis Police Department in the investigation.