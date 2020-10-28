Brooklyn nightclub fight ends with officer-involved shooting on McKinley Bridge

Venice police officers and a suspect exchanged gunfire on the McKinley Bridge Wednesday morning, ending a pursuit that began at a Brooklyn night club.

There were no reports of injuries, though a Venice police car was damaged by gunfire as the suspects fled into Missouri, possibly injured by the return fire from officers.

A man and a woman in a second vehicle were arrested and their weapons recovered, police said.

According to a release issued by Illinois State Police, officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting on the Illinois side of the McKinley Bridge in Venice at about 1:47 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly before that, Brooklyn officers responded to Bottoms Up Lounge, 307 Jefferson Street, to handle a fight in progress.

Suspects involved in the fight fled the scene, leading Venice police to the bridge, where an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle was made. One of the occupants of the car shot at an officer’s squad car. The officer was not injured and returned fire.

It’s not clear if anyone in the car was hit.

Officers closed the bridge to investigate and a second pursuit went through the first crime scene and crashed through barricades. Police were able to stop the second car and arrest two people. Two weapons were thrown from the car and recovered.

The McKinley Bridge was closed for several hours , but was reopened by 5 a.m.

Investigation of the officer-involved shooting is being handled by Illinois State Police. Information regarding the fight at Bottoms Up and other incidents leading up to the shooting should be referred to the Brooklyn and Venice police departments.