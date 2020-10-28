Man found shot to death on East St. Louis street

The body of 31-year old man was found shot to death and laying in the street in the 1600 block of Henrietta in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the man as Jamal L. Harris, whose last known address. was in the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, Dye said.

East St. Louis Police Sgt. Cantrell Patterson said the case is being investigated jointly by East St. Louis and Illinois State Police.

According to a release, police were called to the 1600 block of Henrietta to investigate reports of multiple gun shots.

While investigating, officers discovered Harris’ lifeless body in the street.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police did not say whether any evidence was recovered at the scene, or whether police know a motive. It’s the city’s 33rd homicide this year.

“We have an ongoing invention underway,” Patterson said.