St. Clair County man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

A Shiloh man is in St. Clair County Jail following his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Shiloh Police, Derek L. Burton 21, of the first block of York Port Drive, was taken into custody after officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at his apartment complex.

When they arrived, officers determined Burton had failed to register as a sex offender and he was subsequently charged by the St. Clair County state’s attorney’s office. Burton is being held on $30,000 bond.

Burton already is serving probation for charges that he failed to register in July of 2018. Neither the online Illinois sex offender list or U.S. Department of Justice sex offender database have record that Burton has ever registered.