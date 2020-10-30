Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend, burglarizing her Fairview Heights home

A St. Louis man is in custody following his arrest for residential burglary in Fairview Heights and making death threats to his former girlfriend.

According to Fairview Heights Police, John C. Johnson 27, of the 300 block of Ward Dr. in St. Louis, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshal Service in St. Louis, where he is being held and awaiting extradition to Illinois.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Cedar Drive to investigate a burglary, police said. When they arrived, the female victim reported that she believed Johnson broke into her home, destroyed numerous items, sprayed pepper spray throughout the house, and stole some laptops.

He also poured milk and other liquids on the counters and floors and knocked holes in the walls, she told police.

While officers were investigating, Johnson texted the victim with death threats and implicating himself in the burglary and damage to her property.

The suspect also called the victim while officers were present, allowing them to overhear his threats and confession to the victim that he had committed the burglary, which was also a violation of the order of protection he had been served two to three weeks earlier.

Johnson has been charged with residential burglary and two counts of stalking. He is being held on $100,000 bond.