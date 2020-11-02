‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect still at large in Edwardsville shooting, police say

A St. Louis man suspected of shooting a woman Saturday in Edwardsville remained at large as of Monday afternoon and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Edwardsville police say Keath C. Smith-Bogay, 19, of Lucille Ave, St. Louis, fled the scene of the shooting before officers arrived, but was quickly identified as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Smith-Bogay, charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to a release from Edwardsville police, officers were sent to the 500 block of Reserve Circle about 2:33 p.m. after a report of a female with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated by Edwardsville Fire Department personnel and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on Smith-Bogay’s location to call 911 immediately and avoid contact with him.