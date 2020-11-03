Man found shot to death in Cahokia. Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis investigating

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the shooting death of a man in Cahokia.

The victim, 21-year old Konvonta C. Lowery, 21, of Cahokia, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ruby Street at 10:45 p.m. , said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said police were sent to Ruby Street at 10:08 p.m. to investigate a report of a car striking a house and a female telling homeowners she had been shot.

Officers found Lowery unresponsive when they arrived. A female in the car that struck the house house also had been shot in the leg, Plew said.

A crime tech with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene team processed the scene, and the Major Case Squad was activated, Plew said.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371 tips (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 leading to an arrest.)