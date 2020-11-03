Search continues for St. Louis man suspected in Edwardsville shooting

A St. Louis man suspected of shooting a woman in Edwardsville on Saturday remained at large as of Tuesday morning and is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Edwardsville police confirmed that the search continues for Keath C. Smith-Bogay, 19, of Lucille Ave, St. Louis. Police said he fled after the shooting and before police arrived but was identified as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Smith-Bogay, charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to a release from Edwardsville police, officers were sent to the 500 block of Reserve Circle about 2:33 p.m. Saturday after a report of a female with a gunshot wound. The victim was treated by Edwardsville Fire Department personnel and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on Smith-Bogay’s location to call 911 immediately and avoid contact with him.

