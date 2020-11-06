Homeless man charged in connection with downtown Belleville fires

A homeless man was charged Thursday in connection with several fires in downtown Belleville.

Scott A. Stephens, was charged with five felony counts of arson, including aggravated arson and residential arson. He is being held at St. Clair county jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.

He is charged in connection with the fire at Seven Grand Avenue on October 21, a fire at 7 Grand Avenue on October 24, a fire at 701 Freeburg Avenue on October 31, and a fire at 215 South Jackson on November 1.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said in a statement that the arrest came after a joint investigation by police and fire investigators with the Belleville Fire Department.

Possible additional charges are pending, Heffernan said.

Stephens faces two charges in connection to the fires on Grand Avenue.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour told said after the Oct. 21 blaze that there was no gas or electric service in the building and, while the cause of the fire has not been determined, investigators believed there was “human involvement.”