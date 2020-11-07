Major Case Squad asks the public for help in probe of Cahokia man’s shooting death

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking help from the public in its investigation into the Monday shooting death of Konvonta C. Lowery of Cahokia.

Officers from the Cahokia Police Department found Lowery, 21, in a car when they responded to a 12:08 p.m. call about a car hitting a house on Ruby Street and a woman reporting she had been shot. A woman and a child also were inside the car. The woman had a bullet wound in her leg, while the child was unharmed, authorities said.

The woman was treated at a hospital and released, said Dennis Plew, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad.

Lowery lived in the same block as where the shooting happened, according to Plew.

The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information concerning Lowery’s death to contact the case squad at 618 332-4259, the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-TIPS.