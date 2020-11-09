Man shot in East St. Louis later died at area hospital

An intimidating look at a .45 caliber handgun. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man shot in East St. Louis Sunday night later died from his wounds at a St. Louis area hospital.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to the 5300 block of State Street to investigate reports of the shooting.

It was at the scene where officers found the man in a vehicle. The victim, who police did not identify, was taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of his wounds, but later died, police confirmed.

The shooting is under investigation. If homicide is determined to be the cause of the man’s death, it would be East St. Louis’ 34th of the year.