Vandals strike again, slash tires on Madison County-owned vehicles

For the second time in three days, vandals have struck in Madison County.

The Madison County Facilities Department received notification Sunday that tires on seven county-owned vehicles parked on the lot on Hillsboro Avenue had been slashed. There were 21 tires on five probation and two community development vehicles.

Damages were estimated at around $3,000, according a release from the city. Vehicles will have to be towed from the lot and the tires replaced on five Chevrolet Impalas and two Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

The incident occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The vandal also reportedly slashed tires on nearby US Postal Delivery trucks.

On Friday, crews spent several hours cleaning up graffiti painted on the courthouse. Workers discovered “BLM” spray painted on two sides of the building along Main St. and St. Louis Ave. shortly after arriving to work.

Edwardsville police are investigating the latest act of vandalism as well as previous incidents that took place at nearby businesses and government offices. Persons with information are asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131