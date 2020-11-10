Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Vandals strike again, slash tires on Madison County-owned vehicles

For the second time in three days, vandals have struck in Madison County.

The Madison County Facilities Department received notification Sunday that tires on seven county-owned vehicles parked on the lot on Hillsboro Avenue had been slashed. There were 21 tires on five probation and two community development vehicles.

Damages were estimated at around $3,000, according a release from the city. Vehicles will have to be towed from the lot and the tires replaced on five Chevrolet Impalas and two Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

The incident occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The vandal also reportedly slashed tires on nearby US Postal Delivery trucks.

On Friday, crews spent several hours cleaning up graffiti painted on the courthouse. Workers discovered “BLM” spray painted on two sides of the building along Main St. and St. Louis Ave. shortly after arriving to work.

BND Blotter newsletter

Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Edwardsville police are investigating the latest act of vandalism as well as previous incidents that took place at nearby businesses and government offices. Persons with information are asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131

Profile Image of Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle
Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service