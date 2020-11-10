Police sharing few details about fatal Washington Park shooting

A man was shot at a Washington Park residence Sunday night and later died, police said.

Few other details have been made public, including the victim’s name.

Illinois State Police said Washington Park police confirmed only that they responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the the 1200 block of North 47th Street Park at approximately 7:16 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital in St. Louis, where he later died, Washington Park Police said in a release.

State Police were called to assist with a homicide investigation.

“This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time,” the release said.