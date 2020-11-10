Crime
Washington Park police respond to shooting at gas station
A man was shot on the parking lot of a Kingshighway gas station in Washington Park Sunday.
The victim’s identity and medical condition were immediately available.
Washington Park Police chief Allen Bonds confirmed his department was investigating a shooting on North Kingshighway.
The shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. The victim was shot while he was sitting in his car and attempted to drive away from the scene when he lost control of his vehicle behind a the True Value Hardware store nearby the gas station.
The vehicle was stopped by a tree in the rear of the building, Bonds said.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Washington Park Police at 618 874-0115.
