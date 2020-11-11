St. Louis County police chase ends with crash in southwest Illinois

A white Ford pick up truck that St. Louis County police had been pursuing since it fled the scene of an accident crashed in the metro east.

Fox 2 and KMOV 4 reported that the driver of the truck was wanted for leaving the scene of another accident and other traffic violations. Officers from St. Ann and Hillsdale, Missouri were involved in the chase, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells told the Belleville News-Democrat.

The chase went north on Illinois Route 3 and Rock Road in Madison, Illinois before crashing at Illinois 143 at about 1:55 p.m., after Wood River officers successfull deployed spike stips to flatten the truck’s tires, Wells said.

It’s not yet clear if there were any injuries.