Southwest Illinois man charged in connection with carjacking of elderly woman

A Wood River man is in custody following his arrest for burglarizing and stealing the vehicle of an elderly woman in the parking lot of the Walgreens Pharmacy in Glen Carbon on Tuesday.

According to Glen Carbon Police, Jacob D. Steele 29, of the 400 block of Pershing, Wood River, was arrested Wednesday in Granite City..

Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department obtained evidence that Steele was the offender in a robbery of an elderly female and subsequent hijacking of her car in the pharmacy parking lot.

The Madison County States Attorney Office has since charged Steele with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of robbery to a person 60 years of age and older and one count of offenses related to motor vehicles.

Steele is currently being held at Madison County Jail on a $250,000.00 bond.

