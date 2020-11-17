Edwardsville gun store burglarized for second time in three years

An Edwardsville gun store was broken into and several guns were taken late Monday night.

Edwardsville Police Major Mike Fillback said officers responded to an alarm call at Michael’s Arms and Accessories, 439 S. Buchanan St., at about 9:58 p.m.

“We found that the business had been burglarized,” Fillback said. ”We had multiple guns taken , but we don’t exactly what other items were taken or how many guns.”

No arrests have been made, though Fillback said investigators believe multiple suspects were involved. The burglary remains under investigation.

An employee at the store, who asked that his name not be published, said the burglars entered the strip-mall building by breaking through the front-door glass. The same business was broken into in November of 2017, but no money or merchandise was taken, according to a Belleville News-Democrat article.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call Edwardsville police at 618-656-2131. Fillback said callers should ask to speak to the investigations department.