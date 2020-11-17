Edwardsville police seek help identifying graffiti painter

The Edwardsville Police Department is seeking help in identifying the person who spray-painting graffiti on the Madison County Courthouse.

On Nov. 6 at approximately 4:25 a.m., the Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, was damaged by someone spray-painting the outside of the building.

Crews spent several hours cleaning up the paint. Workers discovered “BLM” spray painted on two sides of the building along Main St. and St. Louis Ave. shortly after arriving to work.

Anyone able to identity the subject pictured or has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jones at the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.