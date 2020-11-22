Six months after their son’s murder, Cahokia couple wants answers

Latitia and Paul Stewart have been relentless in their push to bring justice for the murder of their son.

Gregory Stewart, 31, was called to the home of an acquaintance in the 2400 Block of Bond Avenue in East St. Louis on May 29. Witnesses told police that a fight broke out, shots were fired and Stewart, the father of five, was killed.

Ever since, his parents have been walking throughout East St. Louis, particularly in the area where their son was murdered. They’ve been knocking on doors, posting fliers, and begging for anyone with information to step up and talk to police.

In early October, friends and relatives returned to the site of his murder for a candlelight vigil and balloon release they hoped would bring attention to the investigation.

So far, their pleas have not brought them any closer to finding the killer. Latitia Stewart says “an immense fight inside” of her “rages day and night.”

“An acquaintance, who pretended to be my son’s friend, called him out there the night he was shot. I want him to tell the truth about what happened,” she said. “He knows something.”

According to his obituary, Greg Stewart had a passion for writing and recording music and promoting it on his own label, GMF 1504. He performed with his brothers at various venues throughout the St. Louis area. His mother says he deserved an opportunity to continue pursuing his dreams.

“We need the public to help us to find the person who shot my baby,” she said through tears.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The Stewart family is offering an additional $2,000.

Anyone with information can call anonymously to the CrimeStoppers tip hotline at 1-866-371-8477, or the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-825-6600.

East St. Louis already has seen 35 murders this year, more than it reported in all of 2019.