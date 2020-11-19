Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Belleville gas station

A gun-carrying would-be robber is still on the loose after his failed attempt to rob a BP gas station on Lebanon Avenue in Belleville Wedesday night.

The clerk, who police have interviewed, was not injured. The suspect fled the business and has not been caught, said Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan.

Belleville police were dispatched to the filling station at 1257 Lebanon Ave. after receiving a call of a robbery in progress. Once officers arrived, the clerk told them a man entered the business, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

“The cash register was not able to be opened and the suspect subsequently fled the store,” Heffernan said. “The suspect fled the store and did not take anything.”

The suspect, who police are attempting to identify, was described as a Black male, 5-feet 8-inches tall and about 185 pounds, wearing a blue surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Heffernan said police did an extensive search of the area and could not find the suspect. The investigation continues, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Belleville Police Department at least 618 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.