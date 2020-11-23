Shiloh woman charged with aggravated cruelty to animals

A Shiloh woman faces animal cruelty charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of her dog and stab wounds suffered by her cat, police said Monday.

According to Shiloh Police, Cynthia A. Berry, 62, of the 300 block of Baltes Drive, Shiloh was arrested.

Berry was charged on Nov. 13 with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, both Class 4 felonies.

Officers were dispatched to a Shiloh residence on Nov. 1 for a report of a medical alert activation, according to a Shiloh Police news release.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a person who was making spontaneous statements leading officers to believe the subject was having a mental health crisis.

The woman made statements that she had injured her pet dog, according to the news release.

Upon entering the residence, officers located a deceased dog which had succumbed to injuries from a stab wound. Officers secured the woman’s pet cat from her hands and observed the cat was bleeding from multiple stab wounds as well.

The subject was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The cat was transported for medical treatment as well and is expected to make a full recovery.

Shiloh Police said Berry was taken to the St. Clair County Jail but jail records on Monday indicate she was no longer being held there.