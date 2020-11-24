East St. Louis Police investigate city’s 36th homicide

Police are investigating the killing of an East St. Louis man found shot to death inside his vehicle.

Carl S. Boyd, 31, of the 1100 block of Park Place, died in the shooting, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Van Buren Avenue at about 7 p.m Sunday to investigate a report that a man was shot while sitting inside of his vehicle.

Dye said Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:05 p.m.

Boyd’s death is the 36th homicide in East St. Louis this year.

No arrests have been made in this case and police have not established a motive. Also, no witnesses have been identified.

Anyone with information about Boyd’s death is urged to call the East St. Louis Police Department, Illinois State Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.