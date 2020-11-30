Three teenagers in custody following shooting at Collinsville business

Three teenagers were arrested following a shooting in the parking lot of a Collinsville business Sunday.

According to a Collinsville Police Department, officers responded at about 2 p.m. to the Dollar General, 108 St Louis Road, in reference to a shot being fired.

Police said the victim, whose name was not released, suffered a single gun shot wound to his abdomen. The suspects fled the scene, police said through a release.

Responding officers made an area wide broadcast describing the suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted and pursued by Illinois State Police and St. Louis City Police.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed during the chase with three males ages 14, 15 and 19 in the car. They were taken into custody by St. Louis City Police. Names of those individuals are not being released, either because of their age or pending charges.

This investigation is still in a preliminary stage, police say, but it has been determined that all involved were acquainted and that the shooting was not random.

The victim was treated by the Collinsville Fire Department EMS and transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.