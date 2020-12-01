Belleville man charged with aggravated driving under the influence

A Belleville man is in police custody following his arrest for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while his license is suspended.

According to Shiloh Police, Thomas D. Schutz of the 6000 block of Heritage Station Road in Belleville was arrested Sunday and is being held at St. Clair County Jail.

Shiloh Police were dispatched to the area of Frank Scott Parkway at Hartman Lane on the report of a truck going in the opposite lane of traffic. The truck was located by officers on a parking lot in the area and police determined that Schultz, the driver, was impaired, according to a department release.

Schultz was taken into custody and the case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office.

On Monday warrants were issued for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, a Class 2 felony and Driving While License Suspended, a Class A Misdemeanor. The warrants were reviewed by St. Clair County Judge Robert Haida who set Schutz’s bond at $120,000.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.