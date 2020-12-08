Belleville News-Democrat Logo
Belleville man at-large after punching, kicking hospital ER staff, police say

Arrest warrants have been issued for a Belleville man who police say punched and kicked emergency room staff at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh Saturday.

According to Shiloh Police, Jeffrey J. Suggs 33, of the 600 block of South 19th Street, Belleville, was still at large Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney issued warrants on felony charges of aggravated battery.

According to Shiloh Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Hospital East at about 2:39 p.m. to investigate a combative patient in the emergency room.

By the time they arrived, Suggs was being physically restrained by hospital personnel. Officers were told the patient punched a member of emergency room personnel, who sustained “significant injuries” as a result, police said.

A short time later, police said, Suggs battered a different member of emergency room personnel, this time by kicking them in the stomach.

