Man shot while leaving a Washington Park convenience store, police say

Washington Park

A 48-year-old man was shot as he was walking out of a gas station/convenient mart on Kingshighway and he remains hospitalized.

Allen Bonds, the Washington Park police chief, said the shooting happened at 6:22 p.m. Saturday on the parking lot of the Mobile Crown Mart at 1441 N. Kingshighway.

“The male subject was leaving the store going to his vehicle that was on the parking lot,” Bonds said. “The suspect came from the south side of the building, approached the victim and started shooting.”

The victim is being treated at an undisclosed hospital, Bonds said. His name was not released.

Police have not arrested the gunman and they have not established a motive for the shooting. Bonds said police are looking for surveillance video and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police.

