Madison County man charged with six counts of child pornography

A Granite City man could face up to 90 years in prison if he’s convicted of possessing child pornography.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday charged Chance M. Hay 33, on six felony counts possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office, Hay had videos and images of sexual acts involving a girl under 13 years of age. The counts are enhanced to class 1 felonies because of the Hay’s prior possession conviction in 2019.

He also has two active cases for the unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

“These kinds of crimes turn your stomach,’’ Haine said. “When offenders download and view these explicit videos and images, the children are victimized all over again. We believe the facts will show Mr. Hay is a repeat offender. We will seek serious prison time.”

Hay is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department with his bond set at $250,000. The maximum penalty is 15 years per count, meaning Hay could be sentenced to up to 90 years if convicted since all counts are mandatory, consecutive sentences served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.