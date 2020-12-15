Madison County man charged with attempted murder in Collinsville gas station shooting

A Granite City man is in custody of the Madison County Jail after charges were filed against him in connection with a shooting at a Collinsville business.

Brandon V. Arriaga 25, of the 3100 block of Rodger Ave., was charged Monday with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond was set at $250,000.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the BP Gas Station, located on the 8400 block of Collinsville Road, at about 2:54 am. on Nov. 25. They found that a man there had been shot, but that the injuries were not serious. The man sought medical attention on his own.

Investigators say there was no known connection between Arriaga and the victim, but that Arriaga was identified as a suspect with help from the Granite City Police Department.