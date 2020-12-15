Social media post leads to charges in battery of Madison County 1-year-old

A social media post led criminal charges against a Troy woman and Jerseyvile man in the battery of a 1-year-old child.

Troy Chief of Police Brad Parsons said Tuesday that Austin Stone of Jerseyville and Rebecca Jones-Scales of Troy have been charged with three counts of aggravated battery. Jones-Scales has also been charged with child endangerment.

On Oct. 29, the Troy Police Department received an anonymous call pointing them to a Facebook post that had gone viral. The post showed the child with “significant bruising” to the face, head, arms, and legs and alleged that Austin Stone was the perpetrator.

The Troy Police Department performed a welfare check on the child, which led to the charges.

Both Stone and Jones-Scales are being held in the Madison County Jail on $750,000 bond. The child is currently safe and has been relocated.

