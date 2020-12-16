Suspects still at large after home invasion, shooting in Shiloh

Shiloh Police Department detectives are investigating a home invasion which led to the shooting of a 21-year-old man and a high-speed chase on a metro-east interstate highway.

The suspected shooters remain at large, police said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the resident in the 100 block of Twin Oaks Drive at about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

While responding, the officers were informed that a person had been shot and suspects were fleeing the scene in a white passenger car.

Two Shiloh police officers spotted the vehicle traveling north on Greenmount Road from Lebanon Ave. They attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, according to police.

BND Blotter newsletter Sign up for the latest stories about crime and courts in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With assistance from other law enforcement agencies, the officers then pursued the suspects on westbound I-64 until they lost sight of the car near the I-255 interchange.

Other officers at the at Twin Oaks residence, meanwhile, made contact with the 21-year-old who had been shot twice in the leg. He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Information about his condition was not available.

In a release, Shiloh Police indicated that the suspects and victim were acquainted and that the crime was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shiloh Police Department at (618) 632-9047.