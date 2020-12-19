Man arrested on MetroLink charged with failure to register as a sex offender, police say

Fairview Heights Police say a Swansea man who was arrested on the Metrolink Wednesday was also an unregistered sex offender.

Police responded to the St. Clair Avenue MetroLink station at the request of the transit system’s security Wednesday, Dec. 16, at around 1 a.m. Security officers reported they had attempted to remove a man who was drunk and smoking cannabis while riding the train.

Fairview Heights officers escorted the man, who was later identified as Alan W. Shoemaker, 65, Swansea, from the train. According to police, it was later revealed that Shoemaker was a convicted sex offender who had not registered with police properly. He was then placed under arrest and held at the Fairview Heights Police Department.

Shoemaker was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a class 2 felony. Police said he has been convicted for the same offense in the past. His bond is set at $100,000.