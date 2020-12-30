Madison County man sentenced for punching police officer in the face

An Alton man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to battering a sergeant with the Alton Police Department.

Elsaventer Branch 39, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Associate Judge Ron Slemer.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Branch was identified by a surveillance video for reports of theft at a local CVS. When Alton police officers arrived at Branch’s house, he punched the arresting officer in the face, according to the Madison County court. The officer suffered no serious injuries.

After being taken into custody, the stolen merchandise was found under Branch’s clothing.