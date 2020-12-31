Two arrested for Walmart robbery, shooting witness in Glen Carbon

Two Missouri men are in custody at a St. Louis jail after charges were filed against them in connection with a robbery and shooting in Glen Carbon Wednesday.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office on Thursday issued warrants for the arrest of Earl A. Barber 41, of the 200 block of Clark Avenue in Ferguson, and Benjamin N. Smith 48, of the 9000 block of Cozens, St. Louis. Both were charged with two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

According to a news release, at about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, Glen Carbon Police officers responded to a 911 call of a strong armed robbery at Walmart, 400 Junction Drive. The officers later learned the suspects had fled the scene, shooting at witnesses from their vehicle near the intersection of Illinois 159 and U.S. Highway 270.

A Glen Carbon police officer along with Madison County deputies and officers from the Pontoon Beach Police Department pursued the suspects into St. Louis County near Shardell Drive and Poggemoeller Avenue, where both were arrested.

Officers from the Glen Carbon and Edwardsville Police Departments responded to Walmart to interview and attend to the victim, a 45-year-old female who was later transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Barber’s bail was set for $350,000 with Smith’s bail being set at $250,000. Both were in custody in St. Louis County as of Thursday afternoon, pending extradition to Illinois.