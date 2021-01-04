St. Clair County brothers wanted in kidnapping, shooting of East St. Louis man

Investigators with the East St. Louis and Illinois State Police Departments are searching for two St. Clair County brothers they believe are involved with the kidnapping and shooting of a 36-year-old man.

On Dec. 21, federal prosecutors issued no-bond arrest warrants on Kenwyn Frazier 36, 314 St. Kevin Drive, Cahokia and Kendrick Frazier 36, 632 North 68th Street, East St. Louis, in connection with the kidnapping and shooting of Kein Eastman.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Eastman was taken from a home in the 1700 block of North 43rd Street in East St. Louis. According to police, Kenwyn Frazier believed that Eastman stole his decorative mouthpiece and is accused of leading Eastman from the residence at gunpoint and taking him to an apartment in the 1200 block of Kansas Ave. in East St. Louis.

Eastman had been at the apartment earlier in the day but denied stealing the mouthpiece.

According to doorbell camera footage, Kendrick Frazier led Eastman back outside the apartment 90 minutes later. Video shows Eastman attempts to escape, only to be shot in the head. The SUV used in the kidnapping was discovered burned following the shooting, investigators said.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of the two subjects are asked to contact the East St. Louis Police Dept. at (618) 825-2048 or Illinois State Police at (618) 346-3990. For anonymous tips, called may also contact St. Louis Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Tips will remain anonymous and there could be a cash reward given for information leading to the arrests of these two men.