Madison County men charged with delivery, possession of meth

Two Madison County men have been charged with crimes related to the delivery and possession of methamphetimine.

Jeremy A. Bryant 45, of Wood River was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetimine and Chon L. Walsh 44, of Alton was charged with possession of the drug.

According to Alton Police, on Dec 23, 2020, Wood River and Alton Police officers executed a search warrant at The Stallion, 53 West Ferguson Ave., Wood River. Both Bryant and Walsh were taken into custody then released pending further investigation.

The two were charged in Madison County Circuit Court on Wednesday. The warrant and criminal information were signed by Judge Janet Heflin. Bryant’s bond is set at $85,000. Walsh’s bond is set at $15,000.