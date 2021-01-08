Belleville man arrested on charge of attempted murder in domestic dispute in O’Fallon

A Belleville man is in custody after being charged with attempted murder resulting from a domestic dispute in O’Fallon.

Devonjae Rodgers, 26, was charged by the St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office Friday with attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault/discharge firearm, aggravated assault/discharge firearm and resisting a peace officer, police said.

O’Fallon Police officers responded to the 500 block of Hartman Lane at 1:40 p.m. Thursday following reports of gunshots, according to a news release. Officers were present in the area and identified a subject fleeing on foot. The subject was taken into custody immediately following the incident. No one was injured.

No other details about the case were released by police.

Rodgers was being held in the St. Clair County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $1 million bond.

St. Clair County online court records do not list a defense attorney for Rodgers.