East St. Louis woman found fatally shot on her front porch, police say

A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death on her front porch, police said.

Faye D. Holliday of the 1300 block of North 38th Street was identified as the victim, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr., who added that Holliday was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. Thursday at the scene.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been announced.

According to an East St. Louis police news release, the investigation is in its early stages.

Holliday was found on her front porch in the 1300 block of North 38th Street, the release said. The East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the homicide.

This is the second homicide reported in the city for 2021.

Anyone with any information about Holliday’s death is urged to call the East St. Louis Police Department, Illinois State Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. (This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.)