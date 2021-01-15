Crime

4 in custody after SIU Edwardsville student shot off campus

Four suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student Thursday night, according to media reports.

Illinois State Police released a statement Friday morning about the shooting, but did not identify the victim as an SIUE student.

A male nursing student was shot off-campus near the intersection of Interstate 270 and Illinois 157 at about 9:30 p.m., according to Fox2Now. ISP described him as a 26-year-old male from Chicago and said he had life-threatening injuries.

SIUE Police Chief Keven Schmoll told The Alestle, SIUE’s student newspaper, that the victim was in the passenger seat of a car with a female driver. The driver called 911 and drove to University Drive, where SIUE Police assisted in CPR.

ISP found an abandoned vehicle on the ramp from Illinois 157 to I-270 where witnesses had observed people fleeing on foot into the nearby wooded area. ISP, along with the Glen Carbon Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department, set up a perimeter. By 12:40 a.m. Friday, three of the four suspects were in custody, and the fourth was taken into custody around 2 a.m.

All four suspects were taken safely into custody without incident, ISP said.

The student was listed in critical condition.

