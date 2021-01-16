Authorities investigating after body found along road near southwestern Illinois town

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

The body of an unidentified man was found Saturday afternoon along Emerald Mound Road near Lebanon, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist in the investigation, Fleshren said.

The body was found about 3 p.m.

“That’s all we know at this time,” Fleshren said “The Major Case Squad has been activated. We are just getting started.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.